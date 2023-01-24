Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.