Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.