Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $52.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,389 shares of company stock worth $1,863,850 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 128,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

