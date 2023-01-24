Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Capri by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Capri by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.