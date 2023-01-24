Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

