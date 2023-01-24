CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.58.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

