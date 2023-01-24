CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.86

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and traded as low as $21.56. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 327 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBFV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

