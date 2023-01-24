Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

