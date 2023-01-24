Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($63.04) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLLNY opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.