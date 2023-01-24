Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CLNXF stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.