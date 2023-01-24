Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.09

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.45. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 22,359 shares trading hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.52 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $321,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

