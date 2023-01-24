Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.09

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.45. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 22,359 shares trading hands.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.52 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 8.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
