Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $451.71

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.71 ($5.59) and traded as low as GBX 379.30 ($4.70). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 386.90 ($4.79), with a volume of 258,117 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.31) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £743.18 million and a PE ratio of -33.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.71.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

