Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

