Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
CTHR opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
