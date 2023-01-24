Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.