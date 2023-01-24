Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.89. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 21,383 shares trading hands.

CTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.12%. Equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

