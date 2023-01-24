Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $396.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

