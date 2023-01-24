Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.86.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $129.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.