Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

