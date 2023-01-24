Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.70. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.