Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.70. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

