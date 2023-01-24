China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.79. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.