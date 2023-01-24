China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.79. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
