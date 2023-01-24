China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

CJJD stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

