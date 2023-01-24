China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
CJJD stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.91.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
