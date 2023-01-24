China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

China Pharma Company Profile

Featured Stories

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

