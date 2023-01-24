China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Price Performance

CYD opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About China Yuchai International

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.