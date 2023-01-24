Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

