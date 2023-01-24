Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.49

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.49 and traded as high as $34.46. Chuy’s shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 76,459 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Chuy’s Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $614.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

