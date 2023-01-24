Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $232,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

