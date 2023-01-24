Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 18.5 %
NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.31.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
