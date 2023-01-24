Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.44.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS opened at $89.29 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.