City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in City were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in City during the 2nd quarter worth $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in City by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in City during the 2nd quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in City by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26.

City Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. City’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $195,484.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $195,484.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $156,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,516.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,673 shares of company stock valued at $970,184. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.