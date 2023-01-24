City State Bank Acquires 1,118 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

City State Bank raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

