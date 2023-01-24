Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Civeo were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVEO. Mad River Investors lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 344,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civeo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Civeo Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $33.75.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.55 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Civeo

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.