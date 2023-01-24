Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,009.68

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,009.68 ($37.26) and traded as high as GBX 3,220 ($39.87). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,115 ($38.57), with a volume of 16,463 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,380 ($41.85) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a market cap of £953.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,573.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,048.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,009.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

