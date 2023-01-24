Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.