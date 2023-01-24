ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

