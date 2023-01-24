ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

