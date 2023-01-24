CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.