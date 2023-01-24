Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $157.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $137.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on KOF. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.50.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 3.6 %
NYSE:KOF opened at $73.38 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 133,805 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.