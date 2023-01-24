Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $157.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $137.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KOF. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.50.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $73.38 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 133,805 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.