Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 433,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.71 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

