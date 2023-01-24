Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BancFirst by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,085,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.4 %

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

