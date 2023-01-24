Comerica Bank Invests $1.26 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares in the company, valued at $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 980,854 shares of company stock worth $20,610,902 over the last three months. 17.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

