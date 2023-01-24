Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.
NASDAQ JACK opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
