Comerica Bank Sells 372 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,924,000 after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,840,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,461,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.