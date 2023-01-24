Comerica Bank Sells 5,405 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of VIR opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249,840 shares of company stock worth $33,443,034. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

