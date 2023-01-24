Comerica Bank Sells 8,470 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $9,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 19.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.