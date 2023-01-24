Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

