Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 655,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 633,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,400 shares of company stock worth $7,804,384. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMC opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.