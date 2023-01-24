Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
Shares of SID opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
