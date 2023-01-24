Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SIDGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 558,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 78,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 612,790 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

