Comparing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WOWI and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Bowlero has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than WOWI.

WOWI has a beta of -22.42, meaning that its share price is 2,342% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOWI and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bowlero $911.71 million 2.58 -$29.93 million ($0.57) -24.89

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17%

Summary

Bowlero beats WOWI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

