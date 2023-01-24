Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.