Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,235,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Confluent by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Confluent by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 154,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Confluent by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

