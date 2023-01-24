Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $79.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

